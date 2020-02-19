Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar shares cryptic post after Himansh Kohli addresses their breakup; Check it out

Neha Kakkar shares a cryptic post after Himansh Kohli addresses their breakup and hits back at him making indirect reference.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli made for one of the most loved star couples. However, the news of their breakup came as a shock for all the Neha and Himansh fans. Neha announced her split with Himansh on social media followed by a series of posts opening up on her depression. The songstress also broke down on the sets of her shows a number of times. On the other hand, Himansh maintained his silence over the same until now when he recently opened up on their breakup and revealed his side of the story.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Himansh addressed their breakup and stated that he was wrongly blamed and maligned on social media every time Neha put up social media posts about him and cried on television shows. While he maintained a dignified silence, people went by the social media posts and drew conclusions labeling him as the villain. In a recent post, Neha Kakkar has given it back to ex-beau Himansh Kohli after his interview where he opened up on their breakup. The Indian Idol 11 judge shared a cryptic post of herself dancing with a little girl with a caption that indirectly is directed at Himansh.

ALSO READ | PHOTOS: Indian Idol 11 Judge Neha Kakkar nails her no makeup look to perfection; Check it out

Check out Neha Kakkar's Instagram post below:

"Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again. If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!", read Neha's caption.

In his interview, Himansh revealed that it was Neha's decision to part ways. Hence, they broke up. The Yaariyan actor stated that he respected her decision but every time she put up things online, it was he who received backlash. He said that he felt like justifying himself via his social media posts in response to Neha's posts but he pulled himself back for he once loved Neha.

ALSO READ | Himansh Kohli BREAKS his silence on breakup with Neha Kakkar; Says 'She took the decision, but I was blamed'

Credits :Instagram

Read More