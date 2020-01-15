Indian Idol 11: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer grace Neha Kakkar's show to promote Panga

Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is recently graced the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their upcoming sports drama titled Panga. Check out here.

is one such actress in Bollywood, who is known to ace any character she plays. Whether it is Queen, Tanu Weds Manu or Manikarnika, Kangana has always proved her mettle as a versatile actress. Now, with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming film Panga, Kangana, we will see her in a never-seen before avtar, of a kabaddi player. The bold actress is currently on a pormotional spree. After gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, she will be seen in yet another popular Sony TV reality show. Yes, we're talking about musical show Indian Idol 11.

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol, Kangana will be seen spreading her magic along with her director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The two beauties will be seen having a gala time with the contestants and judges including Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Kangana is known for speaking her mind and not mincing her words, so we're expecting a lot of stories from behind the scenes. Also, Kanagna and Ashwini's chemistry will be worth a watch. However, fans will surely miss Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill, who apparently will not be present with the two ladies.

Apart from Kangana portraying the lead role, Panga also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. The movie focuses on the importance of emotional support and love from the family that drives an individual to chase and win over her dreams. Kangana aka Jaya, plays a wife, a mother and a railway, who works hard to striking the right balance between her family and her love for Kabaddi. Panga is all set to release on next week on 24 January, 2020. It will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D.

Are you excited to watch Kangana on Indian Idol 11? Also, which movie are you going to watch next week, Panga or Street Dancer 3D? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

