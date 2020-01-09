Indian Idol 11: Maniesh Paul to NOT host the show; Here's why he was present on the reality series

Maniesh Paul had a gala time with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Check it out.

From a long time speculations were doing rounds that Maniesh Paul is going to replace Aditya Narayan as the host of Indian Idol 11. Yes, rumours were abuzz that Maniesh who had quit Indian Idol as a host owing to his commitments for Nach Baliye 9, was all set to return to the musical reality show. But, as per the latest developments Maniesh graced the show for some other important reasons. What you ask? Well, the popular anchor was called by the makers as a special guest. Yes, you read that right! The handsome hunk who previously hosted the show, was there to be a part as a guest and he was clearly on cloud-nine with this opportunity.

Now, pictures of Maniesh enjoying the on the sets of the show with the contestants and judges have been making a wave on the internet. Mainesh took to his Instagram account give us a sneak peak of the fun he had Indian Idol 11. Not only did he share a fun banter with the talented singers, he also had a gala time with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. While he took a dig at Vishal's baldness, he had a sweet talk with Neha. A video of Maniesh sharing some laughs with Neha has also is also posted by a fan, wherein he is also seen promoting his upcoming show Superstar. The episode featuring Maniesh will be aired on Saturday (10th January, 2020).

Talking about Indian Idol 11, the show is faring quite well and is churning out some really interesting episodes. Nehha Kakkar and Aditya's cute nok-jhok and flirty banter is keeping the audiences hooked. While the Indian Idol 11 managed to get good TRP's previously, in this week's TRP report, it did not make it to the top 10. It is positioned on spot 11 in Week 53 TRP chart.

