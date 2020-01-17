Indian Idol 11: Me Too case against Anu Malik closed due to lack of substantial evidence; Deets inside

Sexual Harassment case against former Indian Idol judge Anu Malik has apparently been shut by the officials. Here's Why.

Singer and former Indian Idol 11 judge Anu Malik had garnered many headlines some months back, when he was sacked from the singing reality show owing to the sexual harassment case filed against him. Now, he is back in the news, as the #MeToo case filed against him has been shut. Yes, reportedly, the case against him has been closed. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the National Commission for Women (NWC) has decided to close the case on account of lack of communication or substantial evidence on the part of the complainant.

The report also states that Barnali Shome, Under Secretary (NCW) wrote a letter to Madhuri Malhotra, the Head, Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd on January 3, 2020. It stated that the commission had taken notice of Mohapatra’s tweet, wherein it was alleged that Malik was made a judge for youth on National TV dismissing testimonies of a few women of sexual assault. The letter mentioned that the Commission has closed the case due to lack of communication or substantial evidence sought from the complainant. However, Chairperson of NCW, Sharma mentioned that they’re willing to reopen case, provided that the complainant comes forward with more evidence.

For the unversed, sexual abuse case were leveled against Anu Malik by Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Caralisa Monteiro, Shweta Pandit. Mohapatra took to her social media handles to raise her voice and slam the makers for allowing Anu to again sit on the judge's chair despite the serious allegations against him. On account of outrage and sever backlash from the public, the channel and the makers decided to take the decision to sack Anu and he stepped down as the judge.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

