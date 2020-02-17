Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan dance with the baarat; Top 5 contestants go ahead in the show

The latest episode of Indian Idol 11 saw Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's love story in a flashback followed by the two joining the Baaratis on the stage for a dance. Celebrating Valentine's Day on the show, Neha and Aditya took over the stage along with the Baarat. Playing along, Himesh Reshammiya congratulated them on their wedding while Vishal Dadlani, his co-judge, asked Aditya to clear another 'Agni Pariksha' to get married to Neha.

The top six contestants celebrated Valentine's week with romantic songs. Adriz Gosh and Sunny became the top two performers of the day and the next episode saw them compete for the top 5. The participants were asked to perform on the audience's choice with guest judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis keeping an eye on them. Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan were declared as the best performers for the day.

Sunny Hindustani became the first finalist of Indian Idol 11, followed by Ankona Mukherjee, Ridham Kalyan, Rohit Shyam Raut, and Adriz Gosh. The competition has turned more intense than before with the contestants pulling up their socks to make their way to the top 4.

