Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan receive blessings from Dharmendra amidst their rumoured wedding

Here's how Dharmendra blessed rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan for their soon to be wedding. Take a look.

If there's one couple that is making us go gaga over them, it is definitely Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. Yes, with the rumored wedding date of the Indian Idol 11 couple nearing, they are taking the internet by storm. From sharing mushy pictures to doing a cozy dance to vacaying in Goa, the duo is leaving no chance to make fans drool over them. Well, the cute couple are apparently going to tie the knot knot on Valentine's Day i.e. and with less than a week remaining, we can't wait to see their adorable wedding moments already.

Well, almost everyone going berserk to know if it's actually happening or not, looks like the couple has got approval from Bollywood's side also. Well, we're taking about veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently made an appearance on the musical reality show. Dharamji blessed the couple for bright and happy future together. Yes, you read that right! After getting approval from their parents, Aditya and Neha have received blessings from Dharmedra also. Neha took to her Instagram account to share the adorable moment. In the picture, the lovebirds are seen all smiles as they seek blessings from Dharam paaji. While Neha looks cute as a doll in a blue dress, Aditya looks dapper in green suit. What made our eyes pop is the way in which the duo is holding hands. The blush on their faces reveal the love and compassion they have for each other.

Take a look at their awww-dorable moment here:

Awww, cute naa? What are your thoughts about #NehAditya's shaadi? Do you want to see them as a real-life couple? Are you excited to know what happens on February 14, 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Tony Kakkar teases Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan over their rumoured wedding next week

Credits :Instagram

Read More