Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar blushes as Aditya Narayan takes her in his arms during a romantic dance; WATCH

Love is in the air for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. No, we're not saying this. The cute couple is proving it by their mushy romance on the sets of Indian Idol 11. And now, to give their fans a glimpse of their fiery bond, they are going to shake a leg together in the upcoming episode. Yes, Neha and Aditya are going to do a cozy dance performance on a romantic Bollywood song. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Neha and Aditya can be seen recreating and Anil Kapoor's iconic romantic number from Mr India, 'Kaante Nahin Katte.'

In the video, Neha and Aditya are seen coming close together as they groove together. While Neha makes a stunning entry on the stage, Aditya joins her to only up the game. The two are seen all love-dovey as they dance and their sizzling chemistry is just sending the right vibes all around. What adds the feather to the cap is when Aditya romantically picks Neha in his arms and the singer cannot stop blushing. Yes, Aditya picks Neha during the act and she seems to be overwhelmed with so much love. A compelete 'aww' moment. Both sing, 'I love you', which adds to the romantic aura. Well, have they finally confessed having feelings for each other?

Take a look at their lovey-dovey dance performance here:

Well, we don't know if Neha and Aditya will really get married on 14th February or not, but they're sure sending out major couple goals. We can't take our eyes of their cuteness. While Neha looked appealing in a green chiffon saree, Aditya looked dapper in a blue suit. Together they made a cute couple and their mushy romance is just awe-inspiring. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you exited to see them groove together? Let us know in the comment section below.

