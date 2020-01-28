Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets a special gift from singer Kumar Sanu and it has an Aditya Narayan connection

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar, who is speculated to marry Aditya Narayan next month, got a special gift from Kumar Sanu on the show.

Renowned Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who is seen judging singing based reality show Indian Idol 11, is grabbing the headlines for a lot of reasons these days, be it for her emotional side, new songs or her fashion statements. Besides, her mushy moments with host Aditya Narayan on the show has also been the talk of the town lately. The latter is often seen trying on Neha on the show. Besides, there are also rumours about Neha and Aditya’s wedding next month on February 14, 2020.

Amid these rumours, Neha and Aditya’s adorable chemistry on the show often wins our hearts and we love seeing them together. Recently, legendary singer Kumar Sanu had graced the show and he too added on to the rumours of Neha and Aditya’s love affair and wedding. According to media reports, the popular singer gifted a special chunri to Neha on behalf of rumoured groom to be Aditya. After the ‘Aankh Maarey’ singer accepted the chunri Kumar Sanu sang his song ‘Odh Leee Chunariya Tere Naam Ki’ with Himesh Reshammiya for the couple on the show.

Needless to say, these moments left Neha blush on national television. Interestingly, Neha’s love life has always been a hot topic of discussion in the industry. To recall, Neha was earlier dating Himansh Khurana and even made her relationship official on the sets of Indian Idol 10. However, the couple called it quits after dating each other for a couple of months and the Bollywood singer was left heartbroken and suffered an emotional breakdown.

