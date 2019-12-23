Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets teary eyed as Kapil Sharma sends an emotional message for Bharti Singh

Neha Kakkar was left teary-eyed in the latest episode of Indian Idol 11 after hearing a sweet and emotional video message from Kapil Sharma for his BFF Bharti Singh. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the Shaadi special episode. Here's what happened.

Indian Idol season 11 has been making all the noise for his amazing singing talent and the fun-loving episodes. This weekend got a bit more entertaining and interesting as ace comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the Shaadi special episode. With Bharti's amazing humour and Harsh notorious nature, the episode was filled with lots of laughter, fun and naughtiness. But, with so much fun, the episode also experienced an emotional moment. It happened when Kapil Sharma shared a special video message for his BFF Bharti Singh.

Upon hearing Kapil's sweet message, beloved singer and judge Neha Kakkar broke out in tears. She got teary-eyed after hearing Bharti Singh's struggles and painful past. In the special video message, Kapil recalled his friendship with Bharti and also praised the woman for being a strong always. Kapil in his message said that he has has known Bharti for almost 16 to 17 years, from their college time. Though both were in different colleges, they have known each other since then. He recalled his first meeting with her. Kapil first saw her on stage in their college time, and his gang forced him to approach her and request her to perform in his college also.

Pointing out the struggles of being a girl in India, he said that it is difficult to survive in the society as parents are always worried of the daughter's marriage, and other expenses. However, Bharti has fought all odds and has brought about a new wave in the society. Revealing Bharti's unknown secret, he said that very few are aware that Bharti has been a national-level shooter. Praising the comedy queen, Kapil said that Bharti is one of the few women in the comedy industry who is god-gifted with her spectacular comic timing. He ended the message saying that he is etremly happy to see the couple together and also said, 'Bharti you are my soul.' Kapil's beautiful message on Bharti left Neha struggling to control her tears, and finally she bursted out. She was sobbing like baby and left her chair and rushed towards Bharti to give her a warm hug. She also consoled Bharti as she spoke about her painful past. ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Will Maniesh Paul REPLACE Aditya Narayan and return to the show as host? Deets inside ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's most controversial and unforgettable moments so far; Check them out ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar croons to ‘Channa Mereya’ for ex boyfriend on the reality show

