Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar sings ‘Channa Mereya’ for her ex boyfriend on the reality show

Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 11 sung Channa Mereya for her ex-boyfriend. Neha did this while appreciating one of the contestants.

Indian Idol 11 is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to one of the judges Neha Kakkar. The singer who had an ugly breakup with boyfriend Himansh Kohli earlier this year is currently recuperating. She recently opened up about having to want to end her life and suffering from depression but there is a silver lining here, Neha is in a better place right now. This week of Indian Idol celebrates the wedding season and for the same, all the judges were decked up in traditional Indian wear. All the contestants would be singing the top-notch songs of Shaadi this week. To encourage the contestants, the laughter queen Bharti Singh would be coming, along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The Bengali Babu of Indian Idol season 11 Adriz Ghosh performed on the song “Channa Mereya” from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which left everyone mesmerised. Adriz’ performance inspired Neha Kakkar so much that she decided to sing “Channa Mereya” for her ex-boyfriend as well. In the promo, Neha Kakkar while appreciating Adriz said “Your voice has so much depth. It seemed that your voice suited so well for this song. The way you sang just touched by heart deeply. I wish for you to take singing to another level.” She also mentioned that she will join him in singing the song for her ex.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:19pm PST

Earlier, Neha while making her Instagram stories readily said that she is getting married as she played along with Himesh Reshammiya’s banter on sets. Neha is one of the reasons why people tune into Indian Idol every weekend. Neha has recently gone through a lot of ups and downs. Opening up about her low phase, Neha said, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

