Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar spill beans about Aditya Narayan’s wedding; Confirms he will get married in 2020

Amid Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s rumoured wedding on Indian Idol 11, the ‘Aankh Maarey’ singer spill beans about the latter’s love life.

As Indian Idol 11 is inching towards its grand finale, the show is grabbing the eyeballs for its talented contestants. But apart from the contestants, who are the powerhouse of talents, judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan too have been the talk of the town. The duo has been ruling the headlines for their rumoured wedding. It was reported that Neha and Aditya will be tying the knot in the month of love. Although the rumoured wedding turned out to be a mere publicity stunt, the duo’s mushy chemistry continues to add fuel to the rumours.

Now, Neha has finally addressed the rumours only to put all the speculations to rest. In her recent interview with Times of India, the Aankh Maarey singer asserted that the Indian Idol 11 singer is already in a relationship. Although she didn’t divulge in details about Aditya’s lady love, Neha confirmed that he will be tying the knot this year. Wishing him happiness in his life, Neha was all praises for Aditya and even called him a beautiful person. "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness,” she added.

To note, Neha and Aditya’s wedding turned out to be one of the most talked about elements on Indian Idol 11. In fact, one of the episodes even featured their respective parents who were quite keen about their respective wedding and thus making the rumours go rife. However, Udit Narayan later revealed that Neha and Aditya’s wedding rumours were just a publicity gimmick to boost the TRPs of the show.

