Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar, Vishal, Himesh & Aditya among others celebrated Christmas on the sets; View Pics

Indian Idol season 11 has been in the news since day one and viewers of the show have been giving thumbs up to the contestants and their performances time and again. And now, the reality singing show is slowly inching towards the finale with Rohit Shyam Raut, Ridham Kalyan, Shahzaan Mujeeb, Sunny Hindustani, Jannabi Das, Adrak Ghosh and Rishabh Chaturvedi fighting it out for the winner's trophy. And now, we have learned that superstars of last season Salman, Nitin, Vibhor, Kunal, Ankush, and Neelanjana would be returning on the stage to challenge the prodigies of this season. Yes, you read it right! Contestants of both the seasons and the judges recently even celebrated Christmas on the sets of the show. Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, and contestants enjoyed to the fullest. From the pictures, we can easily say that all of them had a gala time decorating the Christmas tree and singing Christmas songs. Check out the photos right below.

Speaking of the last episode, the same was a tribute to Bollywood's legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Kishor Kumar's family including Amita Kumar were invited as guests. The episode started with Shahzaan Mujeeb's performance and he received a standing ovation. Amit Kumar even sang the popular evergreen love track Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

A few days ago, we reported that and Kajol had visited the sets of Indian Idol to promote their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

