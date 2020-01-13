Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar's mom finalises her wedding with Aditya Narayan; Here's what happened

In the latest episode, Neha Kakkar's parents surprised and shocked her by declaring her marriage to Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan. Here's what happened.

Indian Idol season 11 is one of the most-love and most entertaining shows in the Indian Television industry right now and there's no second thought about it. While the talented contestants keep us hooked with their awe-inspiring performances, the fun banter between judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan manages to tickle our funny bones. And the latest weekend episode of the musical reality show was no different. It was a treat to the fans as their flirtatious sides again wooed the everyone.

The episode was grace by some special guests to poke the duo and take their banter to another level. Yes, we're talking about Aditya Narayan's parents and Neha Kakkar's parents. Yes, both the families were present to pull their children's legs and also fix their marriage dates. While Aditya's parents put forward the marriage proposal, Neha's parents approved of it. Yes, Neha's parents also made a grand entry on the show, leaving her totally surprised as she was not expecting them to be there.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar gets emotional as Udit Narayan praises her for helping people in need

Out of utter surprise, Neha asked, 'What is actually happening here? To which her mom replies saying that they are here finalise her marriage with Aditya. Upon hearing this, while Neha is seen in a state of shock, Aditya cannot control his happiness. He goes on to call Neha's mom as, ‘Mummyji’, and also takes her blessings. This leaves Neha sheerly shocked as she is not able to fathom what was happening. She questions her mother about the same, to which she replies, 'Beta this is all true.' A startled Neha then tells, 'You should have at least asked me and taken my permission.' Her mom replied that she has taken the decision and it is now final.

For the unversed, earlier Aditya's parents had also teased the duo and mentioned that they want to make Neha their daughter-in-law. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan make a good pair? Do you want to see them get married in real life? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More