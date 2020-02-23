Indian Idol 11: Sunny Hindustani declared the undisputed winner; DEETS inside

After a long wait, Indian Idol 11 has finally got its ultimate winner who is none other than the talented singer Sunny Hindustani. Read further for more details.

Just like the previous seasons, the eleventh season of Indian Idol also kick-started with a bang last year in the month of October. The singing reality show has finally come to an end now and with this, we also have got this season’s winner who happens to be Sunny Hindustani. Yes, you heard it right. Sunny has left behind the other four contestants and claimed the winner’s trophy thereby winning the hearts of millions of music lovers around the country.

Apart from Sunny, the four other contestants who had fought for the coveted trophy include Adriz Ghosh (Kolkata), Ridham Kalyan (Amritsar), Ankona Mukherjee (Kolkata) and Rohit Raut (Latur). For the unversed, Sunny Hindustani hails from Bathinda, Punjab. The interesting part about this season is that Ankona is the only female contestant to reach the grand finale. Well, undoubtedly, she gave a tough competition to all the other contestants including Sunny himself. While Sunny won the title, Rohit was declared the first runner up.

(ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's dance performance is unmissable; WATCH)

On the other hand, Ankona Mukherjee emerged as the second runner up and won a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakhs. Meanwhile, apart from the trophy, Sunny also won a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakhs much to the excitement of his family members and fans. Talking about the show’s grand finale, it was more of an emotional roller coaster ride for the judges as all the five contenders paid a tribute to them through their melodious songs. They also talked about the uncountable moments that they spent on the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More