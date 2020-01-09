Indian Idol 11: Sunny Hindustani REVEALS about his song featuring in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga on the show

Indian Idol 11 contestant Sunny Hindustani recently revealed how get got a chance to lend his voice in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Read on.

Indian Idol season 11 is dishing out some really interesting episodes. It has managed to be at the top of the TRP game, all thanks to the talented contestants and the amazing judge panel comprising of Himesh Reshammiya , Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. And how can we miss our cute and funny host Aditya Narayan to add the extra tadka with his antics. In the recent episode, the viewers and the judges got another surprise as the much-loved contestant Sunny Hindustani made a big revelation about a big opportunity that he got.

In the latest episode, Sunny revealed about his song featuring in starrer upcoming movie, Panga. He made shed light on this big and happy news on the show, leaving everyone amazed. He said that ace music director Shankar Mahadevan and profound lyricist Javed Akhtar found Sunny’s voice extremely melodic and soulful. Thus, he was given a chance to showcase his talent on the big platform. Sunny, who worked as a shoe-polisher previously, thanked Indian Idol for changing his life and helping him get such opportunities. He said that he is obliged to the show and the makers for providing him the platform to show his talent and skills. He also thanked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ,Shanker Mahadevan and Javed Akhtar for supporting him and encouraging him while he was recording the song. Sunny added many singers await such a chance, and he feels blessed to have gotten one.

Hindustani of Indian idol season 11 who is known as the rohh of Nusrat Sahib has been grabbing a lot eye balls since his auditions not only for his fabulous singing skills but for his struggle as well. That how his life changed from being a person who used to shine people’s shoes to being one of the most loved contestant of the singing reality show Indian Idol.

Talking about Panga, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a national level Kabaddi player, Jaya Nigam. She gets married and has a kid, only to realise how people have changed since her glory days. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

