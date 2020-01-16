Indian Idol 11: Varun Dhawan promises playback gig to a contestant in his next film; READ ON

Post Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

is neck deep busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and after traveling to different cities, and promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun Dhawan, recently made an appearance on singing reality show- Indian Idol. Now a few days back, a contestant of the show, Rishabh Chaturvedi, had performed an original composition for on the show and later, Alia Bhatt has sent a video message to thank him for the gesture. Now, when Varun Dhawan appeared on Indian Idol, knowing his love for his fans, the Kalank actor promised Rishabh that he will make sure that his original composition makes it into a film. That’s right!

Varun said, “I will request to include the song in the next film he casts Alia and me.” Isn’t that super cute on Varun’s part? Now during Varun’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he had said that his father and filmmaker David Dhawan is very strict with him on the sets and Varun doesn’t get the script of a film beforehand. Varun had said that his father tells him that he had never given the script to or Govinda then who is he to demand. Well, Varun will be collaborating with his father for the third time in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

