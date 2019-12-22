Indian Idol 11: Will Maniesh Paul REPLACE Aditya Narayan and return to the show as host? Deets inside

Maniesh Paul, who had bid adieu to Indian Idol as a host owing to his commitments for Nach Baliye 9, is all set to return to Indian Idol 11. But is he replacing Aditya Narayan as host? Find out.

After Anu Malik being dropped from Indian Idol 11 and Himesh Reshammaiya, looks like the eleventh season is all set to got through another change and replacement. And this time, it is none other than the beloved host-singer Aditya Narayan. Yes, as per latest reports, Aditya is all set to bid adieu to the show and will be replaced by Maniesh Paul. Yes, you read that right! Maniesh Paul, who had quit Indian Idol as a host owing to his commitments for Nach Baliye 9, is all set to return to Indian Idol 11.

While this weekend the viwers will be able to enjoy Aditya's antics on the show, but in the coming week, Maniesh Paul will take over and step in as host. Maniesh will be back on the show in a special episode. But, he will not come alone, he will be joined by fromer contestants Salman Ali and Vibhor. The trio will raise the entertainment quotient as Maniesh will woo everyone with his unmatchable hosting skills, Salman and Vibhor will seen challenging this season’s contestants.

Well, there is no confirmation yet if Maniesh is replacing Aditya as the host permanently or not, but the former is sure very excited to be back on the show. Talking about his comeback on the show with IANS, Maniesh said that he is super excited to get back on the singing reality show's stage. He is eagerly waiting to bond with this season's contestants as they all are simply amazing. He also said that it would be interesting to see what happens when they will be challenged by season 10 contestants.

Do you want to see Maniesh Paul back as the host of Indian Idol season 11, or do you want Aditya Narayan to stick back and entertain everyone with his flirty nature with Neha Kakkar? Drop in your suggestions below.

