Indian Idol 11 Winner: Was Sunny Hindustani's win well deserved? COMMENT

Indian Idol 11 came to an end on Sunday as Sunny Hindustani from Bhatinda in Punjab beat four other finalists to take home the coveted trophy and cash prize. The talented singer, who floored judges and the audiences throughout the season, crooned to songs like Mere Rashke Qamar, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Halka Halka Suroor. Apart from the trophy, Sunny also won a grand cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The other four finalists who he gave tough competition to included Adriz Ghosh (Kolkata), Ridham Kalyan (Amritsar), Ankona Mukherjee (Kolkata) and Rohit Raut (Latur). The first runner-up was Rohit while Ankona was declared the second runner-up.

There was a whole lot in store for Sunny as he also won a car and a contract to sing for T-Series. In a heartfelt video, Sunny revealed that the smile on his mother's face after he won the trophy was heartwarming. Sunny gained a massive fan following over the last few months since the show began in October.

Post his win, Sunny told Indian Express, "I never thought of getting through the first round, leave alone winning the competition. I have come a long way and can’t believe that the journey has just started. From getting the opportunity to sing on such a big platform to winning the show is like all my dreams have come true."

