Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar to go on a vacation to London post Kapil Sharma's message made her emotional

Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram story to announce that for the first time she will be going on a month-long holiday. She revealed how all this while she always had vacations which were not more than 5 days. She added that earlier she didn't have the money to afford the holidays and now, she doesn't have the time considering her packed schedule. Neha wrote, “Will go for a month-long holiday as soon as Indian Idol 11 Ends! Mostly London. This will be my very first holiday that lasts for more than 5 days. Max 4 or 5 days se zyada kabhi break hi nahi liya since I’m famous. And Waise bhi I’ve hardly taken any holidays in life coz Pehle Paisa Nahi tha aur ab time nahi hai.”This is not the first time Neha spoke without any inhibitions about her past struggling life. She had earlier revealed that she used to perform at religious events to make ends meet.

The singer, who has given chartbusters songs such as Kala Chashma, Manali Trance and Dilbar among others was recently in the news. The songstress was all in tears while judging the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 after comedian Kapil Sharma sent an emotional message for his co-star Bharti Singh. For the unversed, Kapil recalled Bharti Singh’s struggle and how she alone supported her family before becoming popular.

