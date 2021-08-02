Indian Idol 12, 1 August 2021, Written Update: Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy set the stage on fire

All of the participants in today's show made us nostalgic about friendship. Today on Indian Idol, we saw Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy perform. They were both dressed in blue and looked lovely. The performances of the contestants astonished the Judges.

The first performer of the day was Arunita, who looked stunning and lit up the stage with her powerful vocals. Her lovely voice enchanted everyone with songs like "hum tere ho chuke saman" and "Maar Dala". Kumar Sanu complimented her and remarked, "You are the most brilliant and finest vocalist of this season." Next was Pawandeep, who blessed everyone's ear with "Tu Hi Re."

After that, we were treated to a wonderful performance by Sayli, who, with her song "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya," created a delightful atmosphere in the show. This song was sung by Kavita Ji, who compliments her by saying, "You sing it like that, it's your song." Following that, the duo Pawandeep and Arunita, with their voice coordination, made the entire evening wonderful.

Apart from that, Nihal was the outstanding performer of the night, with his wonderful and melodic voice making everyone go "wow." At the end of the episode, the participant who is in the safe zone is disclosed after the entire wonderful event, Pawandeep. Among the other participants, he received the most votes.

