Indian Idol 12, 25 July 2021, Written Update: Contestants make Bappi Lahiri groove

One of the most popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ is back with a brand new episode on 25th July 2021. Once a week, the show opens with new and spectacular episodes that capture the audience's attention, and for this weekend's episode, the producers recruited famed vocalist and music director Bappi Lahiri to add to the show's elegance.

The top six contestants performed on the Sunday special program in order to advance to the finals or avoid eviction. The journey to the Grand Finale will begin with this show, and one competitor will face eviction, but before we get into the intricacies of the eviction, let’s discuss today's performance.

The audience sees the top six candidates put up extraordinary and outstanding performances in order to please Bappi Lahiri and proceed to the Grand Finale on today's broadcast. When it comes to Arunita's performance, her singing ability impressed Bappi Lahiri, earning her a contract with the artist.

Shanmukhapriya sang "Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba," which drew everyone's attention, and one guest told her that he was so delighted with her performance that he wanted to make an entire film with her.

Six contestants performed the song near the end of the broadcast, while one singer's journey came to an end tonight. So far, nine participants have been evicted. These six hopefuls are vying for a spot among the top five contestants.

Shanmukhapriya and Danish are the two candidates that are currently in danger. Though who will be evicted remains a mystery, with today's show coming to a close.

