Indian Idol 12, 8 August 2021, Written Update: Aditya Narayan reveals names of the finalist

In today's episode, Indian Idol season 12 competitors wowed us with their amazing performances. was the show's guest today, and he looked dashing in his black suit. Nihal Tauro was the first performer of the day, and he did mashups of 'Ladki badi anjani hai,' 'koi mil gya,' and 'tum paas aye' from Karan Johar's film. Karan Johar complimented him on his outstanding performance. Following that, Karan shared some previously unknown details from the making of the film "kuch kuch hota hai."

Arunita was the second performer, and her rocking performance set the stage in flames. She performed ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum’ wearing a gleaming white saree, she looked gorgeous. Karan Johar gasps unexpectedly while she is singing. After this, the judges and Karan were singing along with Danish after he played ‘Tera Sajda’. After his performance, everyone gave him a standing ovation. When it comes to Nihal's performance, he gave a performance on ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Karan Johar bestows blessings on him and compliments him on his grace.

Pawandeep Rajan blazed the stage with his performance of the songs 'Ae dil hai mushkil' and 'channa mereya.' According to Karan, he was the actual jewel of tonight's show. Sanmukhapriya's performance of 'kurbaan hua' was praised by Karan Johar, who said, "I wish you had sung the original song." Karan then encouraged her, telling her not to be affected by trolls. Sayli Kamble thereafter performed 'bole chudiyan' from the KJO film. Karan, meanwhile, was grooving on the stage.

At the end of the episode, Aditya unveiled the identities of the six finalists for Indian Idol Season 12: Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayli, Danish, Nihal, and Sanmukhapriya.

