Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya believes the controversy was blown out of proportion unnecessarily

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has appeared on the show this week for the first time. He praised the contestants and also shared thoughts on the ongoing controversy.

The Indian Idol 12 controversy does not seem to end soon. Many celebrity singers had reacted to this and shared their opinion on the ongoing row. And the recent to add to the list is singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. He had appeared on the show this week for the first time. He shared the stage with another well-known singer Udit Narayan. Reacting on the same matter, Bhattacharya said that the issue was blown out of proportion and it was not needed that much.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, he said, “Amit ji did not say anything on camera. There is no video or audio of his statement. So, then why there is so much controversy. I had a word with Amit Kumar ji after the incident. People only believed what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily.” To note, the row started after the singing reality show had organised a special episode on veteran singer Kishore Kumar and his son Amit Kumar had appeared as a guest for the show.

He was not pleased with the performance of the contestants and later he also said that he was asked to praise the singers no matter how they are singing. The singer had also mentioned that the contestants sang bad. Fans had also agreed with the singer.

Earlier, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Muntashir and Kumar Sanu had reacted to Amit's comments. Host Aditya Narayan had said that Amit ji should have told to makers rather than making such statements. Indian Idol 12 show is being criticised a lot for its performance.

