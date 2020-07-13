  1. Home
Indian Idol 12: After KBC 12, singing reality show takes digital route; Online auditions to begin on THIS date

The first promo of Indian Idol 12 has been released by the makers. It reveals the details of the auditions for the singing reality show. Read on to know more what is in store this time.
After a successful season last time, Indian Idol is all set to come up with another fantastic season. Yes, Indian Idol 12 is on its way and the first promo of the upcoming season of the singing reality show is already out. Well, just like Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Indian Idol 12 has also taken a digital route, owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The makers have released the promo, and it reveals that the auditions of the show this time will happen on the digital platform. Yes, Indian Idol 12 auditions will take place online. 

In the promo, host Aditya Narayan is seen singing and dancing and addressing the show's fans. While initially, the contestants used to wait in long queues for auditions, this time Aditya says that the situation has changed, as the show all set to make the first step to fulfill their dreams in an easier manner. As per the promo, Indian Idol 12 auditions will be held from July 25 (2020), and this time they can give it by sitting at their home, as the auditions are online on. 

Aditya further explains the process of Indian Idol 12 online auditions, saying that people who are interested can upload their singing video on the SonyLIV app. If the person is selected, then the second round of auditions will be conducted via the application only. Later, they will be called on the stage for final rounds. The host further informs that this is the best opportunity for all budding singers who have been eyeing to become a part of Indian Idol, as they can now audition for it while sitting in the confines of their home.

Take a look at Indian Idol 12 promo here: 

On a similar note, Indian Idol 11 saw Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya on the judges' panel, while Aditya was the host. It would be interesting to see who takes the judge's chairs this time. Also, the dates of the show's release are not revealed yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Indian Idol 12? Let us know in the comment section below. 

