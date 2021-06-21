Indian Idol 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is heartbroken as Sawai Bhatt gets evicted

Sawai Bhatt got eliminated from the singing reality show on Sunday. Navya Nanda expressed her sadness via social media.

One of the most popular contestants in the Indian Idol 12, Sawai Bhatt got evicted from the singing reality show on Sunday. The singer with a huge fan base now is loved for his soulful voice. His eviction has left many fans heartbroken as they have expressed their disappointment and disbelief on Twitter. Sawai seemingly has many admirers and one of them is Amitabh Bachchan and ’s granddaughter . As Sawai got evicted from the show, Navya was left heartbroken just like many other fans as she follows the show religiously.

Navya took to her Instagram and posted a story where she expressed her sadness over Sawai not performing on the show anymore. She dropped heartbroken and sad emojis on the story and further tagged the singer to write, “keep singing and shining!!!!”. A few weeks ago, Navya has shared an appreciation post for Sawai and mentioned how she was absolutely rooting for him. Many other supporters tweeted in the favor of Sawai. One of them wrote, “Completely scripted and biased show towards their fvrts...Stop watching #IndianIdol sawai was in top 2 for constant weeks n suddenly eliminated just to save Shanmukha n others.. shame..janta se vote hi q krwate ho when their votes don't mean anything to u."

Take a look at the post:

In an earlier interview with SpotboyE, Sawai has reacted to Navya supporting him. He said, “It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better.”

