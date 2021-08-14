Indian Idol 12: Annu Kapoor to host ‘Idol Ki Antakshari’ in finale; Jay Bhanushali will add a special twist

The wait is almost over for the ‘greatest grand finale ever’ of Indian Idol 12. The list of the celebrities gracing the sets of the show is a long one and it will be interesting to see the singers perform on the sets of the reality show. As per the latest promos, the veteran actor and former host Annu Kapoor will be seen hosting ‘Idol Ki Antakshari’ on the sets.

There will be an entertaining segment in the finale of the reality show Indian Idol 12, in which, Annu Kapoor will be hosting antakshari on the sets. There will be three team, namely, Begaane Himesh Reshammiya, Anjaane Aditya Narayan and Chaukaane Anu Malik. This antakshari will be held towards the ending of the show.

The teams will be working towards giving the best performances while playing the game and aiming to win. The co-host of the finale episode is Jay Bhanushali and he will be selecting the punishment for the losers in the game.

Talking about hosting Idol Ki Antakshari, Annu Kapoor shared, “It really feels great to relive the Antakshari days on the Greatest Finale Ever episode of Indian Idol Season 12. Seeing Anu Malik, Aditya Narayan, and Himesh Reshammiya sing their heart out along with the contestants and encourage them is heartwarming. I am glad to be a part of this finale and wish all the contestants good luck.”