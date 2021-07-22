Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal gets emotional on receiving an unexpected gift from legend Bappi Lahiri

The upcoming episode of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is going to be one of the most iconic ones. The show will be graced by the disco king of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri. The upcoming episode of the show will be based on the theme of 'Bappi Da Surprise Special'. The show will be full of energy and entertainment as the contestants of the show give stupefying performances on the super hit songs composed by the living legend, Bappi da.

The episode will become more memorable with the mesmerising performance of the contestant Arunita Kanjilal as she wins hearts with ‘Aao Tumhe Chaand Pe Le Jaayein’ and ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki’. She will be appreciated for her singing by her co-contestants as well as by Bappi Lahiri. She will also be getting a sweet surprise gift from Bappi Da.

It will be shown in the episode that after the performance of Arunita, Bappi Da will be seen praising her talent by telling her that she is the pride of Bengal. He will be seen gifting her a beautiful Bengali saree. He says, “I would like to tell you (Arunita) that this gift has been specially brought from Bengal. You are also Bengali, I am also Bengali, but together, we are Hindustani. So, following the tradition, I have brought a gift for you and I would like you to unfold the saree on stage and see another surprise that awaits you.”

When she opens the saree, she's pleasantly surprised to find a music contract. Then Bappi Da and host Aditya Narayan ask her to read the contract aloud. It says that Bappi Lahiri will be producing, composing, and recording a song with her. Arunita gets emotional at the moment and she says, “I never imagined receiving such a big surprise from Bappi Da. It is an honour to be part of the music he composes and to receive such a huge gift, I am overwhelmed with joy. Also, I love Bengali sarees and it's nothing less than a blessing to receive a traditional one from the legend, himself. I look forward to working and most importantly learning from him and make everyone proud. I cannot express with words how happy & grateful I am on receiving not one but two surprises.”