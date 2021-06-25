Indian Idol 12: Arunita says ‘Achieved everything’ as Javed Akhtar & Anu Malik compose a song for her

Indian Idol 12 contestant Arunita will get to sing the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar in the upcoming episode. Check out a glimpse of it below.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has so far kept its viewers entertained. The season 12 fans will have a surprise this weekend. In the upcoming episode of the singing competition, award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar will make an appearance as a special guest. A short video dropped by Sony TV on Instagram showed Javed’s grand entry. In the weekend episode, Akhtar will put forward a challenging task for one of the most-loved contestants of the show, Arunita Kanjilal.

Following Arunita’s performance, the judges of the show will applaud her. However, to test her skills, lyricist Javed Akhtar along with music composer Anu Malik will formulate a song on the spot for her to perform on. In no time, the duo will be ready with the song. In a short clip posted by the channel, reality show’s host Aditya Narayan is seen telling the contestant that this will be the hardest challenge for her.

Keeping aside all her anxieties, Arunita will melodiously sing the song and impress all the judges. In a statement to Indian Express, Indian Idol 12 contestant Arunita said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive.” She thanked Indian Idol for providing her with a lifetime opportunity.

“I am highly grateful for this opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me,” further added Arunita.

