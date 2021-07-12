Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni’s eviction upsets contestants; Fans call show ‘biased’

Ashish Kulkarni’s elimination shocks the contestant and audience. Netizens slam the show as biased and scripted.

The fabulous singer Ashish Kulkarni was evicted on the last weekend episode of Indian Idol 12. On the Sunday episode of the singing reality show, there were two contestants in the danger zone, were Shanmukhapriya and Ashish Kulkarni. Both of these contestants are very famous for their unique style of singing and they also received immense love from the audience. During the elimination round, Shanmukhapriya was saved and Ashish’s journey had to end.

The episode which was presided by the melody queen Asha Bhosle, has started the race to the finale. All the contestants had given superb performances. Ashish had sung Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka, while Shanmukhapriya sang Duniya Mein Logon Ko. Both of them had impressed the judges. But everyone was surprised by Ashish’s elimination. Many of the contestants were in tears, including Shanmukhapriya. But it seems the netizens are highly disappointed by the elimination of Ashish as they termed it biased and unfair for him.

Some of the tweets of the netizens include-

A netizen tweeted- '#AshishKulkarni is way better than #ShanmukhaPriya but still zombies are voting for her.... For me he supposed to be in top 3... #indianidol12'

This show is just getting worst and is full of partiality...its really a great disappointment to know about elimination of Ashish Kulkarni...instead there are other 3 participants who should be eliminated. — Priyanka Mohidekar (@PRMohidekar) July 11, 2021

One said, “101% unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2020 is one pathetically scripted & biased show”

Another wrote, “This show is just getting worst and is full of partiality...its really a great disappointment to know about elimination of Ashish Kulkarni...instead there are other 3 participants who should be eliminated.”

For this week, Arunita Kanjilal was declared the highest-voted contestant for the week. Now the competition to win the trophy of Indian Idol 12, is among Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble.

