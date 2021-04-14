  1. Home
Indian Idol 12: Baba Ramdev recalls taking sanyaas on Ram Navami 27 years ago: This is the day I got new life

Baba Ramdev will be seen appearing on Indian Idol 12 this weekend as a special guest.
Indian Idol 12 has been making the headlines since the beginning for its super talented contestants. The singing-based reality show has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges and has singers showing their talent on one stage. Interestingly, this popular show is set to witness a special episode this weekend on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations wherein the contestants will be narrating Ramayan on national television. On this special occasion, Yoga Guru Ramdev will also be seen gracing the show.

While the Yoga guru will be seen enjoying the melodious tunes of the show, he also revealed that it was on the occasion of Ram Navami around 27 years ago that he had decided to take sanyaas. “27 years back on the occasion on Ram Navami, I decided I want to dedicate my life to simple living and get rid of all the amenities and comfort of life. Ram Navami holds a very special place in my heart as this is the day when I got a new life and I started living a simple and sober life. Today, I would like to bless all the contestants of Indian idol as their voices gave me goosebumps, they are so melodious, and their voices take you into another zone altogether. Wish them all the luck for their future,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, several contestants of the show have become popular with their impressive performances. In fact, Mohammad Danish, who has also become a household name post his stint on the show and is even getting acting offers.

