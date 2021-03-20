Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan to sing in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

The contestant of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan is speculated to be singing a song for the Salman Khan starter Radhe. Pavandeep reveals the truth in an interview.

Indian Idol season 12 is one the most popular singing reality on TV at present. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show has been graced by some of the veteran artists and actors. At present, the one of the most popular contestants on the show is the Uttarakhand-based singer Pawandeep Rajan because of his excellent singing skills. He is also very famous these days owing to his close bonding with another contestant Arunita Kanjilal. There were reports that he is singing a song in 's upcoming film Radhe, but the truth was something else.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Pawandeep Rajan told that it is just a rumour that he is doing a song for the film of Salman Khan. He said that he has bagged another film and he will be singing a song for that movie. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Talking about his connection with Arunita, he said that they both are just good friends and nothing is going on between them. He added that if there is any mistake in singing, then it is only his fault and not Arunita’s.

Talking about Radhe, it will be a Bollywood version of the Hollywood film The Outlaws. It has three action directors who have designed the stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and apart from Salman Khan as the main lead, the other actors are Randeep Hooda, , Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in prominent roles.

