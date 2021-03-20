  1. Home
  2. tv

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan to sing in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

The contestant of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan is speculated to be singing a song for the Salman Khan starter Radhe. Pavandeep reveals the truth in an interview.
13787 reads Mumbai
Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan to sing in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian Idol season 12 is one the most popular singing reality on TV at present. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show has been graced by some of the veteran artists and actors. At present, the one of the most popular contestants on the show is the Uttarakhand-based singer Pawandeep Rajan because of his excellent singing skills. He is also very famous these days owing to his close bonding with another contestant Arunita Kanjilal. There were reports that he is singing a song in Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe, but the truth was something else.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Pawandeep Rajan told that it is just a rumour that he is doing a song for the film of Salman Khan. He said that he has bagged another film and he will be singing a song for that movie. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Talking about his connection with Arunita, he said that they both are just good friends and nothing is going on between them. He added that if there is any mistake in singing, then it is only his fault and not Arunita’s. 

Talking about Radhe, it will be a Bollywood version of the Hollywood film The Outlaws. It has three action directors who have designed the stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and apart from Salman Khan as the main lead, the other actors are Randeep Hooda, DIsha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in prominent roles.

Also read- Actress and judge Shilpa Shetty turns yogini on the sets of Indian Idol 12

Credits :Bollywood Life

You may like these
Neha Kakkar sends birthday wishes to 'legend' Honey Singh with a sweet post: Long Live Yo Yo Honey Singhhhhh
Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani’s show to go off air by end of March? Here’s what we know
Dream Girl of Indian cinema Hema Malini graces the sets of Indian Idol Season 12; Fans shower love
Indian Idol 12: Singer Neha Kakkar opens up on facing anxiety; Says ‘It disturbed me a lot’
Indian Idol 12: Bharti Singh gets emotional while dancing with Haarsh Limbachiyaa; Calls him her backbone
TRP Report Week 5: Kundali Bhagya witnesses a dip, Indian Idol 12 makes to top 5; Anupama’s reign continues