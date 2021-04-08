  1. Home
Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep tests Covid 19 positive; Says 'Will perform through a video call'

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep has tested covid 19 positive and has been quarantined. The singer will be performing through a video call.
Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2021 09:58 pm
Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep tests Covid 19 positive; Says 'Will perform through a video call'
The new wave of Covid-19 has affected a large number of TV and film celebrities. The actors affected by it are home quarantining themselves for proper recovery. And, now it looks like that the virus has now reached the sets of Indian Idol 12. A few days back the host of this singing reality show, Aditya Narayan, and his wife had tested Covid-19 positive. Now one of the popular contestants of the show Pawandeep Rajan has shared that he has tested Covid positive. The actor was showing mild symptoms and was immediately tested. Now other contestants will also be tested as a precautionary measure.

 

The upcoming week of Indian Idol 12 is based on the theme of legendary music composers, Kalyan Ji- Anand Ji. As Pawandeep is quarantined, the singer will be performing through a video call. All the other contestants will be there on sets for the performance. The week’s special episode will be hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani as the original host Aditya Narayan is in home quarantine. He also tested Covid positive and is now recovering at his home. Numerous other popular TV shows like Dance Deewane 3, Anupamaa, and a few others have also been affected due to the spread of the virus on the sets. 

The Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown for a weekend and has also instructed to not resume shooting on weekends. The production houses are obeying the rules and shooting will be done only for five days with limited crew members along with few other changes for controlling the spread of the virus.

Credits :Times of India

