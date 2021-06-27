Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya makes judges groove on her song ‘Mera naam chin chin chu’

The makers of Indian Idol 12 have released a new promo for the upcoming episode. Contestant Shanmukha Priya will be winning lot of appreciation for her performance.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been grabbing headlines after singer Amit Kumar’s remark. The show has been criticized a lot and the contestants too. The singer had said that he was asked to praise the contestants during a special episode on veteran and late singer Kishore Kumar. He even mentioned that the contestants performed very badly. However, host Aditya Narayan was also trolled for his statement on the same issue. But amid this, the show has been gaining a lot of popularity.

The show has come up with a special episode on senior citizens where contestants will be performing on the songs of their era. The songs from 80’s time will be there. The makers have released a promo for the upcoming episode. In the video clip, contestant Shanmukha Priya is seen singing the song ‘Mera naam chin chin chu’. The senior citizens and judges everyone is seen grooving on her singing and even appreciated for the talent. The budding singer performed well.

The video captions, “#IdolShanmukhapriya ke saath jhoomenge sabhi! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #SeniorCitizensSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

To note, fans have been demanding her elimination from the show. Recently, Javed Akhtar had come to the show and appreciated her for the singing. He even wished her good luck and said that she has a bright future ahead. However, the lyricist’s remarks on her performance did not go well with the netizens and started trolling her again.

