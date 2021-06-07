Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya gets trolled for her rendition of ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’

Indian Idol 12 singer Shanmukhapriya is getting trolled again for her version of the evergreen song Chura Liya Hai Tumne that she sang on Indian Idol 12.

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is often in limelight due to the wrong reasons. In the recent episode of the show, contestant Shanmukhapriya sung the evergreen song ‘Chura Lia Hai Tumne’. The singer is getting trolled by the netizens for her performance. The netizens were unhappy with her singing and felt that she ruined the authenticity of the song and demanded her to be eliminated from the show. The recent episode of the show Indian Idol 12 had veteran actress Zeenat Aman as the special guest.

After the performance of Shanmukhapriya, she was adviced by Zeenat Aman to not take criticism to her heart. She had said that in the context of the trolling of the contestant’s poor singing in the Kishore Kumar tribute episode of the show. However, Shanmukhapriya is still getting trolled for her singing skills. This time she is facing backlash for the popular Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman for the film Yaadon Ki Baarat.

The netizens shared memes on her:

A netizen wrote on social media, “I mute my tv when #ShanmukhaPriya comes to sing. Sorry cant witness old pure melodies getting ruined. Seriously you think SMP deserves more than Anjali. Please sony channel bring back #AnjaliGaikWad”.

For the unversed, singer Shanmukhapriya had sung Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai in her own style, which made netizens mad at her. They blamed her for ruining a cult classic and trolled her on social media. She had sung the song as a tribute to music composer Shravan Rathod, Shanmukhapriya along with her co-contestant had sung the famous Kumar Sanu song.

