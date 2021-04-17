Indian Idol 12 contestants Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan test COVID negative; Might shoot from tomorrow

After Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni has also tested negative for Coronavirus. Check out the details.

Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan was recently tested positive for Coronavirus and was quarantined in a hotel room. Shortly after the news circulated, another contestant Ashish Kulkarni was also diagnosed to be positive for Covid-19. During this time, there were reports that the two singers will be performing from their hotel room while under quarantine. However, the reality show’s Production Head, Akash Tiwari denied the rumors calling it unethical while the singers are recovering from the virus.

Now, according to the latest report, the two have finally tested negative. Akash Tiwari issued a statement confirming that the singers are healthy now and can even resume work as soon as possible. "They both have tested negative, now. They can shoot from tomorrow onward if required." Meanwhile, the singing competition’s host Aditya Narayan was also tested positive a few days ago. Aditya had announced the same on social media, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine.” The host urged people to follow the Covid-19 protols by adding, “Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Until Aditya recovers, he has been replaced by as the show's host. The judges of the show Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, as well as all the contestants are taking safety measures by regularly getting tested. Considering the recent spike in Covid-19 cases around the country, people have been particularly cautious about maintaining safety.

