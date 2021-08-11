Indian Idol 12: Details of the 12 hour long grand finale of the reality show on August 15

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is coming to an end this weekend. This season comprises talented and skilled contestants, who have versatile singing styles. The finale of the show will be aired on 15 August and will be one of a kind as the episode will be aired for 12 hours. The six finalists will be seen performing along with the other contestants and celebrity performances on the theme of patriotism. As per the latest promo, it will be star-studded evening with many celebs.

As per reports, the finale will be a grand one with spectacular performances of celebrities. It will be full of entertainment with enjoyable moments between the contestants and guests of the show. As per the latest promo of the show, one can see numerous celebrities of the industry including Udit Narayan, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and will also be part of the show.

See promo here: Click

The previous contestants of the show Indian Idol 12, including the talented Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni and others will also be performing on the show. The show will start airing at 12 noon and it will go on till 12 midnight and promises to be the greatest finale ever.