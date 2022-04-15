Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble to get married on April 24

Sayli Kamble rose to fame with her singing talent in the reality show, Indian Idol 12. She will also be seen in the upcoming singing show Superstar Singer season 2, where she is all set to be seen as one of the captains. Sayli will be tying the knot with her fiancé Dhawal on April 24. In an interview with ETimes TV, Sayli shared about the wedding preparations and her honeymoon plans.

Confirming her wedding, she shared, “Yes, I am getting married on April 24 and I think we are going to arrange a television set at the wedding venue because I will be busy getting married. I know that I am not going to get time for wedding preparation hence before going for our US tour, I did all the preparations for my wedding. So I have arranged everything and now I’ve to just go and get married (laughs).”

Talking about the honeymoon plans, the singer Sayli said that will be busy with Superstar Singer season 2, the honeymoon will have to wait for some time.

Sharing about how she manages her personal and professional life, Sayli said, “My would-be-husband and his mother are very supportive. He has been a part of my life since my Indian Idol days and they know everything about me and the pressure and requirements of my job. In fact, my father and my fiancé were the ones who pushed me to give auditions for Indian Idol 12. They are very supportive towards my career and they have stood by me in my journey and wished for my success. Like how my parents have always supported me in every decision and never stopped me from doing anything, in the same way, my extended family is very loveable and amazing. That is the reason things have always been smooth for me career-wise and personal life. Because of them I can manage my personal and professional life very well,” she concluded.

