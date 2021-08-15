Indian Idol 12 Finale: Arunita impresses judges by her performance on song ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat’

Indian Idol 12 has come to an end today. The final episode has started and the top contestants have also started their performance. Arunita was seen performing on the stage. She sang the song ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat’ from the film Devdas. The performance left everyone including judges mesmerized. Today, the reality show will be going on for 12 hours.

Sharing her video, the channel wrote, “IndianIdol2020 Jalta rahega #IdolArunita ki khoobsurat aawaz ka diya! Dekhte rahiye #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!.” Clad in a yellow Anarkali dress, Arunita is looking like a princess. The Indian Idol contestant started singing from the song “Silsila yeh Chahat’ and then, kept on singing many songs including from Bajirao Mastani. The audience was seen enjoying the performance as some were also seen dancing. The show's winner will be announced today at the midnight.

One of the fans wrote, "Pyaari arunita aapko har weekend bohot miss karne vaali hu...Boho badi fan hu aapki... Rona aa raha he all the best for future.” Another wrote, “You can just see Sonu kakkar having goosebumps.”

Many celebrities were seen joining the set. The promo video was released and it was captioned as "Chhane wala hai music aur Bollywood ka beshumaar jaadoo! Dekhna mat bhooliyega, #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver aaj dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!". The show is being hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali and is currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

