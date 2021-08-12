Indian Idol 12 Finale: Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2’s lead pair Nakuul & Disha to give a grand performance?

Indian Idol 12 Finale: Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2’s lead pair Nakuul & Disha to give a grand performance?
Most popular and audience favorite singing reality show on television screens is Indian Idol 12. People have been giving lots of love and appreciation to the show in every episode. The contestants of the show have a unique style of singing and they are getting the love of the audience. The finale episode will be aired this weekend on 15th August. This episode is deemed as the greatest grand finale ever as it will be a 12-hour long show, and numerous celebrities will be gracing the sets, including Sukwinder, Ekta Kapoor, Shaan, and more. As per reports by Tellychakkar, the actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be giving a dynamic performance on the stage.

These actors will not only be giving an excellent performance but they will also be promoting their upcoming show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2.  Along with them, there will be numerous performances by Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and others. There will also be performances by previous Indian Idol contestants and winners. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. 

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are the leads of the upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and the concept of the show is the same as the earlier version, but the actors have changed. The show focuses on the unique and widely relatable concept of urban loneliness at age of ’30s. Ekta Kapoor had done a live chat with the original cast of the show, Sakshi Tanwar, and Ram Kapoor, during which she announced her upcoming season two of the show. The promo of the show has been released and it looks very promising.

