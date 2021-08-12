Indian Idol 12 Finale: Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2’s lead pair Nakuul & Disha to give a grand performance?

Most popular and audience favorite singing reality show on television screens is Indian Idol 12. People have been giving lots of love and appreciation to the show in every episode. The contestants of the show have a unique style of singing and they are getting the love of the audience. The finale episode will be aired this weekend on 15th August. This episode is deemed as the greatest grand finale ever as it will be a 12-hour long show, and numerous celebrities will be gracing the sets, including Sukwinder, Ekta Kapoor, Shaan, and more. As per reports by Tellychakkar, the actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be giving a dynamic performance on the stage.

These actors will not only be giving an excellent performance but they will also be promoting their upcoming show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2. Along with them, there will be numerous performances by Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and others. There will also be performances by previous Indian Idol contestants and winners. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan.