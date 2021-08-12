Indian Idol 12 finale: Pawandeep, Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal, Arunita & Sayli, who will win? Vote

The singing reality show Indian Idol is now inching to the finale. The grand final episode will take place on Independence Day, August 15. The top six finalists who will compete in the finale are Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble. This time the show will run for 12-hour. The promo video is already out and it has increased the excitement level among the masses. Many celebrities and singers will be joining the episode and encourage contestants.

The Sony channel had shared the promo video on their official Instagram handle and captioned as, "#IndianIdol ke khitaab ki ore badh rahe hain hum! Only #100HoursToGo for #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver, on 15th August, from 12 PM onwards!” For the finale, Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali will be co-hosting and it is titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’. The winner will be announced at midnight. The episode will air on television from noon till midnight. The voting lines will be opened accordingly.

The show is judges by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik. To note, the current season remained in headlines for various reasons. Right from contestants to judges, everyone was trolled. One of the most popular was Amit Kumar’s remark. He had said that he was asked to praise the contestants when they performed badly. Viewers trolled the show and judges too. Earlier, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani were judging but they left owing to the pandemic. However, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik came on board.

But ahead of the finale episode, we are conducting a poll to know whom do you think will win the show.

