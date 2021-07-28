Indian Idol 12: Former winners & other celebs to perform on the Grand Finale on Independence Day

The most popular and audience favourite singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is inching towards the most awaited grand finale. The contestants of the show are giving their best performances on the sets for standing out and increasing the chances of winning the trophy of being the winner. The contestants of season 12 of the show have already become the audience’s favourite with their unique form and style of singing. Owing to their magnetic performance, the show has become one of the most trending shows on television screens.

The show is now moving towards the grand finale as the six contestants will be battling it out with their performances for being the ultimate winner. As per reports, the final episode of the show will be aired on 15th August, Independence Day of India. The show will be following a unique pattern, which has never been seen before on TV, as it will be airing for 12 hours at a stretch.

As per the reports from Telly Chakkar, the makers of the show a planning a grand event on the finale episode. There will be a special performance of the ex-winners of Indian Idol in previous seasons. Some of the names included are Salman Ali, Abhijeet Sawant, Sunny Hindustani and Ankona Mukherjee. They will be giving spectacular performances for entertaining the audience.

As per reports, Javed Ali is apparently going to sing Patriotic Songs to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

Along with the ex-winners, numerous other celebrities will also grace the sets of Indian Idol 12. As per the reports of India.com, some of the names that are going to grace the show are Annu Kapoor, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Mika Singh will grace the show. Other A-list celebrities include Meiyang Chang, , Reena Roy, Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and more.

The host of the show Aditya Narayan also gave indications of Asha Bhosle being on the finale as he told Subhash K Jha, “Yes, we are trying to have her back on the show.”

As the show will be telecasted on Independence Day, there will be numerous impactful performances on patriotic songs. The show is presently being judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar. But in the finale episode, all the judges will be back on the stage.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor to grace the sets & contestants to sing hits from the Golden Era