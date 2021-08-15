Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan to pay an emotional tribute to father Udit Narayan

Singing based reality show Indian Idol 12 is witnessing its grand finale today. The big event has six finalists who will be seen locking horns for the trophy. And while the celebrations for the big event are going on in full swing, it is reported that host Aditya Narayan has a special gift for Udit Narayan who will be among the special guests on the show.

The actor-singer-host Aditya, who has been associated with Indian Idol for years now, will be seen playing an emotional tribute to his father during the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. The father and son duo will be seen wearing similar outfits for a special performance. This will be followed by a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer as dedicated the ‘Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan’ to his father and it left everyone overwhelmed. Aditya’s adorable gesture not just won hearts, Udit was touched by the same following which he hugged his son and thanked him for the tribute. Meanwhile, Aditya was also seen rooting for the girl contestants on the show as he performed with Shanmukhapriya during the grand finale.

To note, Indian Idol 12 has six finalists this year which include Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nikhil Tauro and Sayli Kamble. While everyone is waiting with a bated breath to know about the winner of Indian Idol 12, the contestants and the team made sure to pay a tribute to the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

