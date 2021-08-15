Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan wants a female contestant to win the show

After entertaining the audience for eight months, Indian Idol 12 is finally witnessing its grand finale tonight. As of now, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nikhil Tauro and Sayli Kamble are competing for the winner’s trophy. And while speculations are rife about who will win Indian Idol, host Aditya Narayan is rooting for the female contestants.

To note, in the last 11 seasons of the popular singing based reality show, Indian Idol has just one female winner - Sourabhee Debbarma who had won the fourth season of the show. And while this season has three female finalists – Arunita, Sayli and Shanmukhapriya, Aditya wants one of the three singing sensations to lift the winner’s trophy on Indian Idol 12. However, he also mentioned how all the contestants have become family to him and that he wants each one of them to succeed. Later, Aditya went on to set the stage on fire with his stupendous performance with Shanmukhapriya which left everyone in awe and had set the perfect atmosphere for the grand finale. Earlier, Sayli had also voiced a similar opinion saying the girl power has been reigning on Indian Idol and she would want a girl to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, the grand finale has witnessed a special ensemble of celebrity contestants this season. From legendary singers like Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Javed Ali, Raghav Sachar, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan were seen performing with the finalists, former Indian contestants including Sreerama Chandra, Vibhor Parashar, Kunal Pandit, Rohit Raut, Nilanjana Ray etc were seen paying a tribute to Anu Malik. Who do you think will win Indian Idol 12? Share your views in the comment section below.

