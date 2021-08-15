Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan to win the singing reality show; says poll results

It is just a few hours left for Indian Idol 12 to gets its winner. The popular singing based reality show is witnessing a historic 12 hour grand finale and speculations are rife about who will win the show. As of now, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish are having the final competition for the trophy.

Interestingly, Pinkvilla also conducted a poll asking the readers about who will win Indian Idol 12. And the results are out now which states Pawandeep is likely to win the singing based reality show. As per the poll results, Pawandeep got the maximum votes followed by Shanmukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal. To note, Pawandeep has been one of the most talked about and popular contestants of Indian Idol 12. Not just he grabbed attention with his soulful singing, but also made headlines for his proximity with Arunita. However, he has dismissed the link up rumours and stated that they are just friends and share a musical relationship. In fact, Pawandeep also emphasised that he shares a great equation with Arunita and their friendship is unfazed by the rumours.

“We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12,” Pawandeep had told ToI.

