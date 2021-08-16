Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan wins the singing based reality show

Indian Idol 12, which has been ruling the small screens for around eight months, witnessed its grand finale tonight. The popular singing based reality show witnessed a tough competition between six contestants. However, despite a tough race for the winner’s trophy Pawandeep Rajan managed to beat everyone to emerge as the winner of Indian Idol 12.

To note, Pawandeep was competing with Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya for the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. Interestingly, Pawandeep had an interesting journey on the singing based reality show. Starting from the audition round to the grand finale, Pawandeep had won hearts with his stupendous performances and has grown as an artist. To note, apart from lifting the winner’s trophy for Indian Idol 12, he also took home whopping prize money of Rs 25 lakhs along with a brand new car. It was an overwhelming moment not just for Pawandeep but for his entire family. On the other hand, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced as the first and second runner up of Indian Idol 12.

Interestingly, apart from his melodious singing, Pawandeep also grabbed attention for his proximity with Arunita. However, the young singing sensation dismissed the link up rumours and said, “We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12”.

