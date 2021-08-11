Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Promo: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kumar Sanu & others grace the show

Reality singing show Indian Idol 12 is inching towards its finale now. The final episode will take place this Sunday, August 15 and it will go on for 12 hours - 12 am to 12 pm. The competition will be between six contestants - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Taura, Md Danish, and Sayli Kamble. Kiara Advani, , and others will be gracing the show.

The Sony channel shared the promo video on their official Instagram handle. The video is captioned as, "#IndianIdol ke khitaab ki ore badh rahe hain hum! Only #100HoursToGo for #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver, on 15th August, from 12 PM onwards!” Apart from Bollywood actors, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and many more, including past winners of Indian Idol, will be also seen as guests. The promo video shows the singers crooning to hit songs.

Pawandeep Rajan is seen dancing with Kiara Advani on the song Burj Khalifa.

Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen judging the show. For the finale, Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali will be co-hosting. It is titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’. The winner will also be announced at midnight. It is worth mentioning here that the singing reality show will air on television from noon till midnight.

Last weekend, was seen gracing the show. The producer cum director even praised the contestants for their singing talent. He called Danish’s singing a superstar performance.

