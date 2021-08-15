Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Winner to get THIS whopping prize money apart from the trophy

Indian Idol 12 has been one of the most talked about and popular singing based reality show these days. And while the show has been ruling the small screen for eight months, it is set to get its winner tonight. Needless to say, the speculations are rife about who will win Indian Idol 12. Amid this, it is reported that the winner will get a whopping amount as the prize.

According to media reports, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will get prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that the winner of this season will also get a brand new car along with a singing contract with a music company. For the uninitiated, Indian Idol 12 has six finalists which include Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. Each of the contestants has won hearts with his/her stupendous performance and has come a long way in their journey. While every finalist enjoys a massive fan following, the audience is undoubtedly praying for their favourite contestant to win.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 witnessed an interesting ensemble of celebrity guests. From legendary singers like Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Javed Ali, Raghav Sachar, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan were seen performing with the finalists, former Indian contestants including Sreerama Chandra, Vibhor Parashar, Kunal Pandit, Rohit Raut, Nilanjana Ray etc were seen paying a tribute to Anu Malik. This isn’t all. Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan also grabbed attention with their stunning performance and their camaraderie. Who do you think will win Indian Idol 12? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep REACTS to link up rumours with Arunita: We have a musical relationship