Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya accidentally hurts Neha Kakkar on stage; Latter calls the blooper funny

Neha Kakkar, who had recently married Rohanpreet Singh, is currently judging Indian Idol season 12 with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

After witnessing eleven successful seasons of Indian Idol, the popular singing based reality show has returned with its 12th season. The show will have Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as its guest and the trio is quite excited to collaborate once again for the show. While videos from the show has already been creating a fire on social media, Neha also shared a video of herself with Himesh and Vishal as the judges were seen having fun on the stage of Indian Idol 12.

In the video, Neha, Vishal and Himesh were seen enjoying a slow motion walk on the stage. During their fun moments, which was apparently for a promo, Himesh was seen jumping from the stairs and ended up hitting Neha’s elbow which left the bubbly singer hurt. However, the act only left everyone laughing out harder and it was evident that Himesh, Neha and Vishal had a gala time shooting together. In fact, Neha called the incident funny. While sharing the reel on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "This has to be The Funniest yet The Cutest Video of Ours!!!!”

As of now, Neha is enjoying the best phase of her life personally. The lady has recently married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish wedding. The couple tied the knot as per Sikh traditions and their wedding was a gala affair with several celebs from the Punjabi music industry marking their presence at the ceremonies. Following the wedding, Rohan and Neha had flown to Dubai for their honeymoon and had shared lovely pics from their love filled vacation.

