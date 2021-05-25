Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan issues an apology on the demand of MNS regarding Alibag row

Aditya Narayan, the host of Indian Idol 12 apologised to the people of Alibag and MNS for hurting their sentiments and requested them to consider him as their brother.

The Indial Idol 12 host and popular singer Aditya Narayan is facing public backlash for a comment on the sets of the show. The singer had to face the consequences of talking about the people of Alibag in bad light. The Maharastra Navnirman Sena has stated an objection on his comment on the national television. The MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Amey Khopkar addressed the issue on his facebook live session and shared about being informed about the issue.

He shared that Aditya, who is son of prominent singer Udit Narayan and the host of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, had said a line which couldn't be ignored. As a part of street language, he was seen making fun of the residents of Alibag, as he pointed out that the simple people from there are not used to city lifestyle of Mumbai.

MNS chief also informed that he talked about the issues with his father Udit Narayan as well as the channel Sony TV official for issuance of a formal apology. The channel was told to get it done by the next episode for prevention of any action by their party.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the singer took to his social media handle as he apologised for his unintended disrespect for the Alibag people. He wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil.”

Along with the post he also shared a small video, where he apologised in hindi. He said, "Namaste, I apologise with folded hands to my brothers from Alibaug, whom I have unintentionally hurt with my comments. I hope that you forgive me, and consider this a mistake by your brother."

