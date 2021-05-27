Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan shares his dream of winning and performing at the Grammy Awards

Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan, shares his dream of winning a Grammy Award for his country.

Aditya Narayan is an actor and singer, who has been hosting the singing reality show, Indian Idol. The singer recently shared his dream of winning a Grammy in an interview with Etimes TV. The actor is loved for his on-screen presence and he was asked if wanted to work in movies. He said that he does not want to win an Oscar for acting, instead, he wants a Grammy. He shared that he is still young and there is a lot of time for him.

Aditya said that he wants to work hard towards winning and performing at the Grammys. He wants to show that not only can he sing in his own language but also, he can sing excellently in their language also. At present, the actor has sung almost 100 songs for prominent music composers including A R Rehman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Dadlani and many others. He has sung for many Bollywood movies and a few of them will be released by the second half of the year.

Talking about Grammys, he said that different people have different dreams and his dream is that he wants to win the Grammy for his country. He added that he feels that once you put it out in the universe, then the universe tries to create a path for you. It may not look like the path but nevertheless, it will lead you to your dream. He added that he counts his blessings every day.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan calls Aditya Narayan ‘childish & emotional’ over Amit Kumar controversy

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×